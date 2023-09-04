Typhoon Haikui hits Taiwan; dozens injured, power outages reported: See pics

1/6 Typhoon Haikui made landfall on the east coast of Taiwan, marking the first direct hit on the island in four years. (Image: AFP)

2/6 More than 40 people were injured during the typhoon, primarily due to falling debris and trees. Two individuals in a mountainous area were hurt when a falling tree struck a car. (Image: AP)

3/6 Approximately 160,000 homes lost power as a result of the storm. Cleanup crews were deployed to restore services after the typhoon had passed. (Image: AP)

4/6 Businesses, schools, and various public services remained closed during the typhoon. Domestic flights and ferry services to nearby islands were also cancelled. (Image: AP)

5/6 Authorities evacuated over 7,000 people from areas prone to landslides and other potential hazards associated with the typhoon's heavy rainfall and strong winds. (Image: Reuters)