Typhoon Haikui hits Taiwan; dozens injured, power outages reported: See pics Typhoon Haikui struck Taiwan, causing over 40 injuries and power outages for 160,000 homes. Schools and businesses closed, and evacuations were carried out before the storm hit. It weakened to a tropical storm and moved towards China
September 04, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST
Typhoon Haikui made landfall on the east coast of Taiwan, marking the first direct hit on the island in four years. (Image: AFP)
More than 40 people were injured during the typhoon, primarily due to falling debris and trees. Two individuals in a mountainous area were hurt when a falling tree struck a car. (Image: AP)
Approximately 160,000 homes lost power as a result of the storm. Cleanup crews were deployed to restore services after the typhoon had passed. (Image: AP)
Businesses, schools, and various public services remained closed during the typhoon. Domestic flights and ferry services to nearby islands were also cancelled. (Image: AP)
Authorities evacuated over 7,000 people from areas prone to landslides and other potential hazards associated with the typhoon's heavy rainfall and strong winds. (Image: Reuters)
Typhoon's Path: Following its impact on Taiwan, Typhoon Haikui weakened to a tropical storm and moved towards the Taiwan Strait. It was expected to make landfall on China's southern coast on Monday night local time. This occurred just days after Typhoon Saola affected Hong Kong and southern China, with Chinese authorities issuing warnings for both storms. (Image: AFP)
