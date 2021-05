The Tech Weekender: WhatsApp new Privacy Policy, PS5 back in India, Intel and Nvidia target laptop gaming, and more

Sony is set to restock PlayStation 5 supplies in India as the consoles will be available for pre-order on May 17. Customers who were not able to purchase the PS5 during the first pre-orders can try and get their hands on the console later this month. The Sony PS5 Disc Edition can be pre-ordered on Flipkart and Amazon India at 12 pm on May 17. Sony Center has also listed the Sony PS5 Digital Edition on its website for Rs 39,990. However, the retailers have yet to confirm when shipping will commence. Sony also announced two new colour options for the DualSense wireless controller ahead of the pre-order date.