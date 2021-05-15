MARKET NEWS

The Tech Weekender: WhatsApp new Privacy Policy, PS5 back in India, Intel and Nvidia target laptop gaming, and more

Here are the biggest developments in the world of technology from the week ending May 15.

May 15, 2021 / 05:08 PM IST
WhatsApp’s controversial new privacy policy kicks in today, but the Facebook-owned messaging platform is giving users more time to review and accept the policy. In an official blog post, WhatsApp noted that after a "period of several weeks," reminders about the new policy will become "persistent." Additionally, users who do not accept the policy will also face limited functionality in the future. A spokesperson for the company also said that a majority of people who received notices about the new privacy policy have accepted the terms of service.
Clubhouse, the audio-only social networking app exclusive to iOS, is now available on Android. However, the app is only available for Android users in the US. The app will be made available in other English-speaking countries and then the rest of the world in the coming weeks. Clubhouse on Android is currently in its beta stages. Android smartphone users still need an invite to join conversations.
Sony is set to restock PlayStation 5 supplies in India as the consoles will be available for pre-order on May 17. Customers who were not able to purchase the PS5 during the first pre-orders can try and get their hands on the console later this month. The Sony PS5 Disc Edition can be pre-ordered on Flipkart and Amazon India at 12 pm on May 17. Sony Center has also listed the Sony PS5 Digital Edition on its website for Rs 39,990. However, the retailers have yet to confirm when shipping will commence. Sony also announced two new colour options for the DualSense wireless controller ahead of the pre-order date.
Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile were announced this week. Developers Krafton confirmed that mobile gamers will be able to pre-register for gaming on May 18. Battleground Mobile has been in the works for some time now and will replace PUBG Mobile in India. The company also announced special rewards for players who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton further confirmed that only Indian players are eligible to claim the special Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration gift. They can claim the reward once the app launches in India.
The Asus Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip were recently unveiled globally, although the devices will be arriving in India at a later date. The Asus Zenfone 8 Flip is priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs 71,000), while the Zenfone 8 boasts a starting price of EUR 599 (Roughly Rs 53,300). The Zenfone 8 phones arrive with the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset, high-refresh-rate AMOLED panels, and run on the latest ZenUI 8 based on Android 11. For more details, head on over to the link.
Intel is upping the ante on the laptop front with the launch of the new 11th Gen Tiger Lake laptop processors based on the Willow Cove Core architecture, using the 10nm SuperFin process. The new CPUs are designed for high-end gaming and workstation laptops. The new 11th Gen laptop processors feature integrated Intel UHD graphics based on its new Xe-LP architecture with 32 execution units. For more details, head on over to the link.
Nvidia launched the GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti to power the next wave of gaming laptops. The new RTX-30 series cards will arrive in the next wave of gaming laptops with a starting price of $799. The Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti features 2,560 CUDA Cores and a boost clock speed of up to 1695 MHz, while the RTX 3050 comes with 2,048 CUDA Cores and boost clock speeds up to 1,740 MHz. Both cards are equipped with 4GB GDDR6 video memory with a 128-bit memory interface with a 35 – 80W power draw.
Google announced that it would be making two-step verification for its users mandatory. The feature is currently offered by Google as optional. The search giant says the new move is aimed at increasing security as passwords are the single biggest threat to online security. Google’s 2SV already exists and can be activated optionally. But the search giant will make activating the feature mandatory at an unspecified date in the future.
Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 10S in India. The Redmi Note 10S features a starting price of Rs 14,999 in India. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and sports a 5,000 mAh battery. The handset also gets a 64 MP quad-camera setup and runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box.
Google is set to announce new Pixel devices during the search giant’s I/O 2021 event, which will kick off on May 18. Ahead of the launch, leaked renders of the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro have surfaced online. Google is ditching the “XL” branding on its bigger Pixel and is instead calling it the Google Pixel 6 Pro. According to the leaked renders, both devices will have a massive camera bump that stretches across the back panel. The vanilla Pixel 6 model will have two sensors, whereas the Pro variant will have a triple-camera setup.
first published: May 15, 2021 05:03 pm

