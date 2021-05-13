Redmi Note 10S launched in India is the latest smartphone under Rs 15,000: Check price, specs here

The Redmi Note 10S sits between the vanilla Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro in India. It goes on sale starting May 18 via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, etc.

Xiaomi has announced the price for its Redmi Note 10S devide in India. The budget smartphone is priced under Rs 15,000 and is the company's fourth offering under the Redmi Note 10 series.

Redmi Note 10S price and colour in India

The Redmi Note 10S in India, is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. It will be available in three colours - Frost White, Midnight Blue and Shadow Black.

Redmi Note 10S specifications

The Redmi Note 10S is the fourth offering under the Redmi Note 10S series. It currently includes the Redmi Note 10 (Review), Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Review).

The smartphone features a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support. The device sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a hole-punch cutout.

On the back is a quad-camera setup. The Note 10S opts for a 64 MP, f/1.79 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, the device gets a 13 MP selfie camera.

It comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box.