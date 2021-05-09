MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Google is soon making two-step verification mandatory for all users

The new mandatory 2SV combined with other security-oriented features like Password Import, Password Manager and Security Checkup will reduce the spread of weak credentials, making online experiences across the web safer.

Moneycontrol News
May 09, 2021 / 04:50 PM IST

Google will soon automatically enroll its users in two-factor authentication or two-step verification (2SV). The feature is currently offered by the software giant to its users as an option, but the search giant says the new move is aimed at increasing security as passwords are the single biggest threat to online security.

In a blog post, Mark Risher, Director of Product Management, Identity and User Security at Google, “You may not realize it, but passwords are the single biggest threat to your online security – they’re easy to steal, they’re hard to remember, and managing them is tedious. Many people believe that a password should be as long and complicated as possible – but in many cases, this can actually increase the security risk.”

Risher added, “Complicated passwords tempt users into using them for more than one account; in fact, 66% of Americans admit to using the same password across multiple sites, which makes all those accounts vulnerable if anyone falls.” Google’s 2SV already exists and can be activated optionally. But the search giant will make activating the feature mandatory at an unspecified date in the future.

Google also recently launched a new Password Import feature that allows people to upload up to 1,000 passwords at a time from various third-party sites into Google’s Password Manager for free. The new mandatory 2SV combined with other security-oriented features like Password Import, Password Manager and Security Checkup will reduce the spread of weak credentials, making online experiences across the web safer.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Google
first published: May 9, 2021 04:50 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.