Intel announces 11th Gen 10nm Tiger Lake CPUs for high-end gaming, workstation laptops

Intel recently dropped 10 new 11th Gen Tiger Lake mobile processors based on the all-new Willow Cove Core architecture, using the 10nm SuperFin process. The new CPUs are designed for high-end gaming and workstation laptops.

Intel promises that the new 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs will bring high-end desktop-grade performance. Intel previously-launched a low-powered Tiger Lake processor for thin and light gaming laptops, but these H-series models aim to power mobile powerhouses with a rated TDP of up to 65W. The new 11th Gen laptop processors feature integrated Intel UHD graphics based on its new Xe-LP architecture with 32 execution units.

The new CPUs also support 20 PICe Gen4 lanes, offering double the bandwidth of PCIe Gen 3. Additionally, the family of processors also support Killer Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity with up to 40Gbps transfer speeds and support for dual 4K displays on a single port. It comes with Intel’s Speed Optimizer, enabling simple overclocking. Lastly, Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 also helps squeeze some extra power out of the CPU.

The new 11th Gen Tiger Lake H series family includes eight-core Intel Core i9 and Core i7 CPUs as well as six-core Intel Core i5 CPUs. The lineup also includes two Xeon W-series processors aimed at commercial laptops. The W-series CPUs are aimed at business platforms with Intel vPro support.

The top-end chipset in the consumer lineup is the Intel Core i9-11980HK, which packs eight cores, 16 threads, a 2.6GHz base frequency, and a 5GHz single-core Turbo frequency. The CPU supports Full HD screens with a refresh rate of up to 360Hz or 4K displays with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The Core i9-11980HK is the only one that is fully unlocked for overclocking, with Intel aiming to make this chip the standard for QHD gaming.