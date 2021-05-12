Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti mobile GPUs announced for gaming and content creation laptops

Nvidia is upping the ante in the laptop segment with the introduction of new RTX-30 series mobile graphics. Nvidia’s two new discrete mobile GPUs are aimed at entry-level gaming laptops.

The RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti will arrive in the next wave of gaming laptops with a starting price of $799. The new RTX 30-series mobile graphics cards will bring Ampere architecture with dedicated RT and Tensor Cores to over 140 laptops. According to Nvidia, the new RTX laptops will be twice as fast as the previous generation, enabling 60 fps gameplay at 1080p in popular titles such as Minecraft RTX and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti features 2,560 CUDA Cores and a boost clock speed of up to 1695 MHz, while the RTX 3050 comes with 2,048 CUDA Cores and boost clock speeds up to 1,740 MHz. Both cards are equipped with 4GB GDDR6 video memory with a 128-bit memory interface with a 35 – 80W power draw.

Mark Aevermann, director of product management for laptops at NVIDIA, said, “The latest wave of laptops provides the perfect opportunity to upgrade, particularly for gamers and creators with older laptops who want to experience the magic of RTX. There are now five times more RTX 30 Series gaming laptops that are thinner than 18mm compared with previous-generation RTX systems, delivering groundbreaking performance with very sleek and portable designs.”

The new RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti feature real-time ray tracing as well as NVIDA’s Deep Learning Super-Sampling (DLSS), the latter of which leverages AI cores to help run demanding games and apps with upscaled resolution and frame rates. Nvidia claims that the new RTX laptop GPU will deliver up to 4x boost in games and nearly 2.5x better performance in video editing as compared to the previous generation.

According to Nvidia, both new RTX 30-series cards can surpass 60fps with ray tracing enabled in games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Control, and Call of Duty: Warzone. The new RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti laptops will be available from different OEMs including Dell, Lenovo, HP, MSI, Razer, Asus, and Gigabyte, to name a few.