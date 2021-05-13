MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Asus Zenfone 8, Zenfone 8 Flip launched with Snapdragon 888 SoC: Check price, specifications

Asus has confirmed the Zenfone 8 series launch in India. However, the exact launch date remains unknown at the moment.

Moneycontrol News
May 13, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST
The Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip have been unveiled globally by Asus. Price and specifications of the phones have also been unveiled.

The Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip have been unveiled globally by Asus. Price and specifications of the phones have also been unveiled.

Ahead of the Zenfone 8 series launch in India, two new smartphones under the series - the Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip have been unveiled globally by Asus. Price and specifications of the phones have also been unveiled.

Asus Zenfone 8 series price

The Asus Zenfone 8 Flip is the more premium smartphone among the two. It comes in a single 8GB + 256GB storage option priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs 71,000). 

The Zenfone 8, on the other hand, comes in three storage configurations - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 16GB + 256GB. The device comes with a starting price tag of EUR 599 (roughly Rs 53,300) in Europe. It comes in Obsidian Black and Horizon Silver colours.

Asus has confirmed the Zenfone 8 series launch in India. However, the exact launch date remains unknown at the moment.

Close

Related stories

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip specifications

The Zenfone 8 Flip features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It comes with a 90Hz refresh rate support and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Other display specs include HDR10+ certification, 200Hz touch sampling rate, 700 nits peak brightness.

The device has an all-screen design with no hole-punch or notch cutout for the front camera. Asus continues to use the flip-camera mechanism on the Zenfone 8 Flip. It comes with a triple-camera setup on the back. The device has a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Under the hood, the phone draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The 5G smartphone runs Android 11-based ZenUI 8 out of the box. Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, etc.

Asus Zenfone 8 specifications 

The vanilla Zenfone 8 features a smaller 5.92-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also has an 1100 nits peak brightness and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with HDR10+ certification and a 112 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 4000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. 

On the back is a dual-camera setup. The phone has a 64MP f/1.8 Sony IMX686 primary sensor with OIS. It also features a 12MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The ultrawide sensor also doubles up for macro shooting. The display has a hole-punch cutout for the 12MP front camera sensor.

It is the first Asus smartphone to come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The device comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity options, among others.

It runs Android 11-based ZenUI 8 out of the box.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Asus #Business #smartphones #Tecchnology
first published: May 13, 2021 10:21 am

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.