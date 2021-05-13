Asus Zenfone 8, Zenfone 8 Flip launched with Snapdragon 888 SoC: Check price, specifications

The Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip have been unveiled globally by Asus. Price and specifications of the phones have also been unveiled.

Ahead of the Zenfone 8 series launch in India, two new smartphones under the series - the Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip have been unveiled globally by Asus. Price and specifications of the phones have also been unveiled.

Asus Zenfone 8 series price

The Asus Zenfone 8 Flip is the more premium smartphone among the two. It comes in a single 8GB + 256GB storage option priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs 71,000).

The Zenfone 8, on the other hand, comes in three storage configurations - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 16GB + 256GB. The device comes with a starting price tag of EUR 599 (roughly Rs 53,300) in Europe. It comes in Obsidian Black and Horizon Silver colours.

Asus has confirmed the Zenfone 8 series launch in India. However, the exact launch date remains unknown at the moment.

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip specifications

The Zenfone 8 Flip features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It comes with a 90Hz refresh rate support and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Other display specs include HDR10+ certification, 200Hz touch sampling rate, 700 nits peak brightness.

The device has an all-screen design with no hole-punch or notch cutout for the front camera. Asus continues to use the flip-camera mechanism on the Zenfone 8 Flip. It comes with a triple-camera setup on the back. The device has a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Under the hood, the phone draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The 5G smartphone runs Android 11-based ZenUI 8 out of the box. Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, etc.

Asus Zenfone 8 specifications

The vanilla Zenfone 8 features a smaller 5.92-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also has an 1100 nits peak brightness and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with HDR10+ certification and a 112 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 4000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

On the back is a dual-camera setup. The phone has a 64MP f/1.8 Sony IMX686 primary sensor with OIS. It also features a 12MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The ultrawide sensor also doubles up for macro shooting. The display has a hole-punch cutout for the 12MP front camera sensor.

It is the first Asus smartphone to come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The device comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity options, among others.

It runs Android 11-based ZenUI 8 out of the box.