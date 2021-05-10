Clubhouse now available on Android, but not for Indian users

Clubhouse has made it clear that it has plans to introduce even more payment options for creators.

Clubhouse, the audio-only social networking app exclusive to iOS, is now available on Android. The app has been making a buzz due to users looking for invites to sign in and create or join a room for voice conversations. Clubhouse on Android is currently in its beta stages. Android smartphone users still need an invite to join conversations.

The company has announced that Clubhouse is available only in the US for Android users. The app will be made available in other English speaking countries and then the rest of the world in the coming weeks. Users outside the US can download the app from the Google Play Store and pre-register to get notified when the app is available in their region. “Our plan over the next few weeks is to collect feedback from the community, fix any issues we see and work to add a few final features like payments and club creation before rolling it out more broadly,” the company said via its blog post. There is no official word on the app's release date for the Indian market at the moment.

How to download Clubhouse on Android

Users in the US can currently download Clubhouse on Android by going to the Google Play Store. Other users outside of the US can also visit the app's Play Store listing by clicking here and pre-register to get notified whenever the app is available for download. Android users will need an invite to join a room. However, you can still reserve your username and join the waitlist before getting the invite. The app is also available for download via the APK Mirror.

The Android availability lets a broad number of users join the audio-only social app. Users have been long asking for the Android version of Clubhouse. The company’s beta app took over a year to roll out on Android. To catch up with the trend, competitors have launched their version of Clubhouse within their apps.

Twitter, for example, recently made Spaces available for both iOS and Android users. Instant messaging app Telegram has already released Voice Chats 2.0 to let users conduct live voice chat sessions. Unlike Clubhouse, Telegram lets users record voice chats. It also has Clubhouse features like allowing other users in the room to raise their hand if they wish to speak, sharing the room invite links, etc.