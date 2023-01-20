Photos: Andy Murray beats Thanasi Kokkinakis in late-night Australian Open epic

1/5 Britain's Andy Murray beat Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis in an epic match on January 20, that lasted five hours and 45 minutes, to proceed to the third round of the Australian Open. (Image credit: AFP)

2/5 The Melbourne match was the longest the former world No. 1 played in his career. "It was unbelievable that I managed to do it, to turn it around," Murray was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. "I don't know how I managed to get through it."

3/5 After the match, Murray's opponent honoured him in an Instagram post. "You're a warrior Andy Murray and a honour to share the court with you," Kokkinakis wrote.

4/5 Andy Murray's 4 am finish sparked calls for better weather-related rules and cut-off times in tennis matches. But Australian Open boss Craig Tiley said there was no need for scheduling changes at the tournament. (Image credit: Reuters)