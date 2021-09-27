MARKET NEWS

Virat Kohli's 10,000 runs in T20: Top 10 achievements of his career

Here are Virat Kohli's top achievements in T20 cricket.

Moneycontrol News
September 27, 2021 / 11:49 AM IST
Virat Kohli, on Sunday, reached a huge milestone in T20 cricket during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) match between his team Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in Dubai. Kohli became the first Indian, and the fifth batsman overall, to reach the 10,000-run mark in all forms of T20 cricket (international, domestic and franchise).
The 32-year-old had played 298 innings before Sunday's match and had scored runs at an average of 41.61 with the help of five hundreds and 73 fifties.
Virat Kohli is leading run scorer in T20I with most 50 plus scores.
Virat Kohli scored 319 runs with 4 fifties in T20 World Cup 2014 and was leading run scorer in the tournament.
Virat Kohli has highest score of 94 in T20 international against West Indies.
Virat Kohli, in 2016 made 973 runs in 16 matches at an average of 81.08, winning the Orange Cap as well as Most-valuable Player Award of Vivo IPL 2016. Kohli scored four centuries in the tournament, having never scored one in the Twenty20 format before the start of the season, and also became the first player to reach the 4000-run milestone in the IPL.
Virat Kohli scored 530 runs in the season and became the first batsman to score more than 500 runs in 5 different seasons.
Virat Kohli has played 90 T20 international matches for India ans scored 3,159 runs at an average of 52.65 and has a high score of 94.
Virat Kohli has played 202 matches in IPL and scored 6185 runs at an average of 37.94. Kohli has scored 5 centuries and 42 fifties and has a strike rate of 130.32 in IPL.
