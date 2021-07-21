In Pics | Scenes from Tokyo before a spectator-free Olympics

A person takes a photo of the Olympic Rings in front of the skyline during sunset, three days ahead of the official opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan on July 20. (Image: Reuters)

The National Stadium, the main venue of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, is photographed from Shibuya Sky observation deck in Tokyo, Japan on July 19, 2021. (Image: Reuters)

A worker prepares the Ariake Urban Sports Park for skateboarding. (Image: Reuters)

Table Tennis Training: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium where you can see a general view of athletes during training (Image: Reuters)

Maria Watanabe, a Filipino living in Japan takes a selfie in front of the Olympic Rings outside The National Stadium, the main venue of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Image: Reuters)

Beach Volleyball Training: Shiokaze Park, Tokyo, Japan - July 19, 2021 Athletes during training. (Image: Reuters)