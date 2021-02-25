Ravichandran Ashwin becomes fourth Indian to take 400 Test wickets; meet other members of the elite club

Ravichandran Ashwin joins the 400-wicket club, becoming the fourth Indian to take 400 wickets in Test Cricket. He is the fastest Indian bowler to reach this milestone, achieving the feat in 77 matches, and the second-fastest bowler globally after Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, who took 800 wickets in Test Cricket. Ashwin, an off-spinner, grabbed 16th place on the overall list of bowlers who have picked 400 wickets and more. (Image: AP)