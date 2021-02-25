English
Ravichandran Ashwin becomes fourth Indian to take 400 Test wickets; meet other members of the elite club

Ravichandran Ashwin joins the 400-wicket club, becoming the fourth Indian to take 400 wickets in Test Cricket. He is the fastest Indian bowler to reach this milestone and second-fastest bowler globally after Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, who took 800 wickets. Ashwin, an off-spinner, grabbed 16th place on the overall list of bowlers who have picked 400 wickets.

Moneycontrol News
February 25, 2021 / 10:33 PM IST
15 | Curtly Ambrose | Team: West Indies | Total wickets in Test cricket: 405 | Matches: 98 (Image: Reuters)
14 | Wasim Akram | Team: Pakistan | Total wickets in Test cricket: 414 | Matches: 104
13 | Harbhajan Singh | Team: India | Total wickets in Tests: 417 | Matches: 103 (Image: Reuters)
12 | Shaun Pollock | Team: South Africa | Total wickets in Test cricket: 421 | Matches: 108 (Image: Reuters)
11 | Richard Hadlee | Team: New Zealand | Total wickets in Test cricket: 431 | Matches 86 (Image: AFP)
10 | Rangana Herath | Team: Sri Lanka | Total wickets in Test cricket: 433 | Matches: 93
9 | Kapil Dev | Team: India | Total wickets in Tests: 434 | Matches: 131
8 | Dale Steyn | Team: South Africa | Total wickets in Test cricket: 439 | Matches: 93 (Image: GettyImages)
7 | Stuart Broad | Team: England | Total wickets in Test cricket: 517 | Matches: 145 (Image: Reuters)
6 | Courtney Walsh | Team: West Indies | Total wickets in Test cricket: 519 | Matches: 132
5 | Glenn McGrath | Team: Australia | Total wickets in Test cricket: 563 | Matches: 124 (Image: Wikimedia)
4 | James Anderson | Team: England | Total wickets in Test cricket: 611 | Matches: 158 (Image: Reuters)
3 | Anil Kumble | Team: India | Total wickets in Tests: 619 | Matches: 132 (Image: Reuters)
2 | Shane Warne | Team: Australia | Total wickets in Test cricket: 708 | Matches: 145 (Image: Reuters)
1 | Muttiah Muralitharan | Team: Sri Lanka | Total wickets in Test cricket: 800 | Matches: 133 (Image: Reuters)
TAGS: #cricket #Ravichandran Ashwin #Slideshow #Sports #Test Cricket #World News
first published: Feb 25, 2021 10:22 pm

