Mike Tyson set to enter the ring after 15 years; here's what you need to now about the exhibition game

The undercard features a line-up that includes Jake Paul (20.2 million subscribers on Youtube) going head-to-head for six rounds against Nate Robinson, a former basketball player for the New York Knicks. However, there will be no judges, no cumulative score, and no winner will be announced for the main event as Andy Foster, the executive director of the California State Athletic Commission, which is sanctioning the bout, doesn’t want anyone to get hurt.