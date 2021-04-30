MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021 Snapshots | MI vs RR: Quinton de Kock guides Mumbai Indians to seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021: Quinton de Kock was named man of the match for his unbeaten 70 runs.

Moneycontrol News
April 30, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST
Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first against Rajasthan Royals. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Jos Buttler scored 41 runs off 32 balls with 3 fours and 3 sixes. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Rahul Chahar took the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal on 32 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube had a 57 runs partnership for the 3rd wicket. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Shivam Dube scored 35 runs off 31 balls with 2 fours and 2 sixes. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Jasprit Bumrah took 1 wicket and gave away 15 runs in his 4 overs. Rajasthan Royals innings ended with 171/4 in their 20 overs.
Rohit Sharma fell early with just 14 runs off 17 balls with 1 six. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Chris Morris took 2 wickets of Chris Morris and Suryakumar Yadav. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Quinton de Kock scored unbeaten 70 runs off 50 balls with 6 fours and 2 sixes. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Mumbai Indians chased the 172 total with 7 wickets in hand and 9 balls remaining.
Quinton de Kock was named man of the match for his unbeaten 70 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
TAGS: #cricket #IPL #IPL 2021 #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Apr 30, 2021 07:47 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.