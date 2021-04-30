IPL 2021 Snapshots | MI vs RR: Quinton de Kock guides Mumbai Indians to seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first against Rajasthan Royals. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Jos Buttler scored 41 runs off 32 balls with 3 fours and 3 sixes. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Rahul Chahar took the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal on 32 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube had a 57 runs partnership for the 3rd wicket. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Shivam Dube scored 35 runs off 31 balls with 2 fours and 2 sixes. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah took 1 wicket and gave away 15 runs in his 4 overs. Rajasthan Royals innings ended with 171/4 in their 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Rohit Sharma fell early with just 14 runs off 17 balls with 1 six. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Chris Morris took 2 wickets of Chris Morris and Suryakumar Yadav. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Quinton de Kock scored unbeaten 70 runs off 50 balls with 6 fours and 2 sixes. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Mumbai Indians chased the 172 total with 7 wickets in hand and 9 balls remaining. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)