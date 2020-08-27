In pics | Lionel Messi's historic 16 year career with FC club Barcelona

Argentinian football superstar Lionel Messi announced his decision to part ways with FC club Barcelona (Barca) as he no longer wishes to play for the Catalan giants. After 16 years of his entire career with Barca, the news of his wish to exit came in after the defeat to German club Bayern Munich in the Champions league quarter-finals. On an individual level Messi has continually broken records throughout his career and his individual achievements are also unprecedented: six Ballon d’Or awards, six times Champions League top scorer, six times Golden Shoe winner, six times ‘Pichichi’ (top scorer) in La Liga, Ballon d’Or winner at the 2014 World Cup, FIFA World Player of the Year in 2009 and FIFA The Best winner in 2019. Let’s take a look back at the 16-years career of Barcelona’s all-time record goalscorer. (Image: Reuters)