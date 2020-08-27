In pics | Lionel Messi's historic 16 year career with FC club Barcelona

After 16 years of Messi's entire career with Barca, the news of his wish to exit came in after the defeat to German club Bayern Munich in the Champions league quarter-finals. Moneycontrol News Argentinian football superstar Lionel Messi announced his decision to part ways with FC club Barcelona (Barca) as he no longer wishes to play for the Catalan giants. After 16 years of his entire career with Barca, the news of his wish to exit came in after the defeat to German club Bayern Munich in the Champions league quarter-finals. On an individual level Messi has continually broken records throughout his career and his individual achievements are also unprecedented: six Ballon d’Or awards, six times Champions League top scorer, six times Golden Shoe winner, six times ‘Pichichi’ (top scorer) in La Liga, Ballon d’Or winner at the 2014 World Cup, FIFA World Player of the Year in 2009 and FIFA The Best winner in 2019. Let’s take a look back at the 16-years career of Barcelona’s all-time record goalscorer. (Image: Reuters) 2003 | Messi, popularly known as ‘The machine of ‘87’ started his footballing career in 1995 at Newell’s Old Boys, where he played until the year 2000. At the age of 16, Messi made his first team debut in a friendly against Porto. (Image: Twitter @WeAreMessi) 2004 | Messi made his first appearance in an official match on October 16, 2004, in Barcelona’s derby win against Espanyol. At the age of 17 he became the youngest player to represent Barcelona in an official match. Messi won his first ‘La Liga’ title in the year 2004-2005 and now with 10 Spanish titles Messi has joined the group that won the most La Liga crowns. (Image: Reuters) 2005 | On his 18th birthday on June 24, 2005, Messi signed his first contract as a senior team player. On December 14 Messi was awarded with the ‘Golden Boy’ trophy by the Italian daily Tuttosport for the best under-21 player of the year in Europe. (Image: Reuters) 2006 | In the year when Barcelona began a gradual decline, Messi established himself as one the best players in the world during the 2006-2007 campaign. He scored 17 goals in 36 games across all competitions. Messi won his first-ever Champions League title in 2006 against Arsenal. However he did not play and was included in the matchday squad due to his injuries. (Image: Reuters) 2007 | The 20-year-old received the nickname ‘Messiah’ from Spanish media after he was voted as the third best player of the year for the 2007 Ballon d’Or and second in the FIFA players of the year ranking. (Image: Reuters) 2008 | Despite his injuries early in the year, his performances in 2008 again got him voted the runner-up for the Ballon d'Or and the FIFA World Player of the Year award, both times behind Cristiano Ronaldo. (Image: Reuters) 2009 | Barcelona won the FIFA Club World Cup against Estudiantes de La Plata on December 19, with Messi scoring the winning 2–1 goal with his chest. Messi won the Ballon d'Or and the FIFA World Player of the Year award, both times by the greatest voting margin in each trophy's history. (Image: Reuters) 2010 | Although Barcelona were eliminated in the Champions League semi-finals, Messi finished the season as top scorer for the second consecutive year. He helped Barcelona win a second consecutive La Liga trophy with only a single defeat. His club performances in 2010 earned him the inaugural FIFA Ballon d'Or, an amalgamation of the Ballon d'Or and the FIFA World Player of the Year award. (Image: Reuters) 2011 | Messi played a vital role in the Champions League final at Wembley in 2011 as he scored a scorcher from outside the area to put his team ahead. On December 18, he scored twice in the FIFA Club World Cup final, a 4–0 victory over Santos, earning the Golden Ball as the best player of the tournament. For his efforts in 2011, he again received the FIFA Ballon d'Or, becoming only the fourth player in history to win the Ballon d'Or three times. He also won the inaugural UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) Best Player in Europe Award. (Image: Reuters) 2012 | On March 7 Messi scored five times in a Champions League last 16-round match against Bayer Leverkusen, an unprecedented achievement in the history of the competition. At the close of the year, Messi had scored a record 91 goals in all competitions for Barcelona and Argentina and received the Guinness World Records title for most goals scored in a calendar year. (Image: Reuters) 2013 | Messi wore the Barcelona captain's armband for the first time on 17 March, in a league match against Rayo Vallecano. He continued to struggle with his injuries throughout 2013 but despite that, his performance again voted him runner-up for FIFA Ballon d’Or. (Image: Reuters) 2014 | Though his contribution had dropped significantly compared to previous seasons, he managed to break two longstanding records: a hat-trick on March 16 against Osasuna saw him overtake Paulino Alcántara's 369 goals to become Barcelona's top goalscorer in all competitions including friendlies, while another hat-trick against Real Madrid on March 23 made him the all-time top scorer in El Clásico. In 2014-2015 season Messi also broke the record of Telmo Zarra to become the all-time top scorer in La Liga and also won the record of the all-time scorer in the Derbi barceloni surpassing Cesar Rodriguez. He again took the second position in the FIFA Ballon d’Or with Argentina at the World Cup. (Image: Reuters) 2015 | With his spectacular performance Messi led Barca to victories in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup en route to his record fifth Ballon d'Or. For his efforts during the season, he received the UEFA Best Player in Europe award for a second time. (Image: Reuters) 2016 | On January 11 2016, Messi won the FIFA Ballon d'Or for a record fifth time in his career. Messi finished the year with 51 goals, making him Europe's top scorer but once again he was placed second in the 2016 Ballon d'Or behind Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi finished the 2015–16 season by setting up both goals in Barcelona's win over Sevilla in the 2016 Copa del Rey Final on 22 May 22, 2016, as the club celebrated winning the domestic double for the second consecutive season. (Image: Reuters) 2017 | With his 26th goal from a free-kick for Barcelona in all competitions, he equalled the club's all-time record set by Ronald Koeman. In his next league match, on January 14, Messi scored a goal in a win against Las Palmas, equaling Raúl's record for the most number of teams scored against in La Liga. He also overtook Koeman as the club’s all-time top-scorer from free-kicks. His memorable celebration saw him taking off his Barcelona shirt and holding it up to incensed Real Madrid fans – with his name and number facing the crowd after his game-winning goal in stoppage time, his 500th for Barcelona. (Image: OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images) 2018 | Messi became the captain, taking over from the departed Andrés Iniesta. On March 14, Messi scored his 99th and 100th Champions League goals in a home win over Chelsea, becoming only the second player after Cristiano Ronaldo to reach this landmark. On August 12, he lifted his first title as Barcelona's captain, the Supercopa de España. (Image: Reuters) 2019 | The league title in 2019 saw the Argentine become the most decorated footballer in FC Barcelona history with 34 trophies to his name. Messi won a record sixth Ballon d'Or after leading Barca to its 10th La Liga title and scoring the most goals in both the Champions League and all of Europe. (Image: Reuters) 2020 | Messi scored his 700th goal in his senior career for Barcelona and Argentina. On June 14, in a 4–0 away win against Mallorca, Messi assisted twice and scored another, becoming the first player ever in La Liga to score 20 goals or more in 12 consecutive seasons. On August 15, Messi suffered his worst defeat as a player as Bayern Munich beat Barcelona 8–2 in a one off tie in Lisbon leading to another disappointing exit from the Champions League. And later on August 25, the Argentine announced his intention to depart Barca. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Aug 27, 2020 03:19 pm