    In Pics | Highest run scorers in Men’s T20 World Cup history

    Each edition of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has witnessed a new star rise scoring the most runs in the edition. Former Sri Lankan team batsman Mahela Jayawardene holds the record for scoring the highest runs in T20 World Cup history. Let’s take a look at the highest run-getter from every edition of the T20 World Cup

    Priyanka Roshan
    October 15, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST
    Matthew Hayden | 2007 T20 World Cup | Australian opener Matthew Hayden wreaked havoc in the inaugural edition of the tournament in South Africa. Hayden scored 265 runs in six matches. (Image: Reuters)
    Tillakaratne Dilshan | 2009 T20 World Cup | Sri Lanka’s opening batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan scored 317 runs in seven matches at an average of 52.83, with three half-centuries in the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup. (Image: AFP)
    Mahela Jayawardene | 2010 T20 World Cup | Sri Lanka batsman Mahela Jayawardene holds the record for scoring the highest runs in T20 World Cup history, amassing 1,016 runs in 31 matches between 2007 and 2014. Jayawardene was the highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup 2010, scoring 302 runs in six matches. (Image: @T20WorldCup)
    Shane Watson | 2012 T20 World Cup | Australian opening batsman Shane Watson aggregated the most runs in the ICC T20 World Cup 2012 in Sri Lanka. Watson scored 249 runs in six matches at an average of 49.80 and a strike rate of 150 in the 2012 edition. (Image: AFP)
    Virat Kohli | 2014 T20 World Cup | Team India’s star batter Virat Kohli scored the most runs in the ICC T20 World Cup 2014 edition. Kohli amassed 319 runs in six matches at an average of 106.33 and a steady strike rate of 129.14. (Image: Reuters)
    Tamim Iqbal | 2016 T20 World Cup | Bangladesh’s opener Tamim Iqbal was the top scorer in the 2016 edition in India, scoring a total of 295 runs in six matches. (Image: AFP)
    Babar Azam | 2021 T20 World Cup | Pakistan captain Babar Azam amassed 303 runs in six matches of the T20 World Cup 2021 edition. (Image: AFP)
    Oct 15, 2022 01:01 pm
