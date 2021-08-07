In Pics | A look at India's big wins at Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Neeraj Chopra won gold in men's javelin throw at Olympic Games on August 7. He is the first Indian to win an athletics medal and only the second to win an individual medal. Chopra covered his highest throw of 87.58m in his finals. (Image: Olympics Twitter)

Wrestler Bajrang Punia beat Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov to win the bronze medal in the men's 65kg Freestyle category on August 7. The wrestler brought India's sixth medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics by beat his opponent 8-0. (Image: Team India Twitter)

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya bagged the silver medal after losing in the final of men's 57kg freestyle category to Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) Zavur Uguev on August 5, bringing the country its fifth Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games. (Image: ANI)

India shuttler PV Sindhu created history as the first woman and second athlete representing India to win two consecutive medals, following her win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Image Source: Reuters

The Indian men's hockey team bagged the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Germany in the third place match on August 5. India defeated Germany 5-4 to clinch the Olympic medal. This is India's first hockey medal in 41 years. Harmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Simranjeet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh scored for India. Image source: Hockey India Twitter.

Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the women's 49kg weightlifting on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics giving India its perfect start. The 26-year-old on Saturday bagged the silver for the country after she lifted 202kg (87kg+115kg) in the 49kg category to better Karnam Malleswari’s bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Image source: Reuters