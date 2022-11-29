FIFA World Cup 2022: Highlights from Day 9

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, center, scores the opening goal during the World Cup group H soccer match between Portugal and Uruguay, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Image: AP)

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates, in front of his teammate Joao Felix the opening goal of his team against Uruguay during the World Cup group H soccer match between Portugal and Uruguay, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Image: AP)

A pitch invader runs across the field with a rainbow flag during the World Cup group H soccer match between Portugal and Uruguay, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Image: AP)

South Korea's Cho Gue-sung, left, duels for the ball with Ghana's Abdul Rahman Baba during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Ghana, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Image: AP)

South Korea's Kim Min-jae, left, and Ghana's Andre Ayew, right, jumps to head the ball during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Ghana, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Image: AP)

South Korea's Cho Gue-sung heads the ball to score his side's second goal against Ghana's goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Ghana, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Image: AP)

Brazil's Casemiro, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup group G soccer match between Brazil and Switzerland, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar. (Image: AP)

Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez, right, vies for the ball with Brazil's Raphinha during the World Cup group G soccer match between Brazil and Switzerland, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar. (Image: AP)

Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup group G soccer match between Cameroon and Serbia, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Image: AP)

Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group G soccer match between Cameroon and Serbia, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Image: AP)