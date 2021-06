Billy Gilmour made his first international start against his team’s biggest rival at a major soccer tournament.

Billy Gilmour was included in Scotland’s Euro 2020 squad before even playing a match for his national team. He made his debut as a substitute on June 2 in a friendly against the Netherlands, then came on again as a sub against Luxembourg four days later.

On Friday, playing at Wembley Stadium on the same field as Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane and many other big-name stars, Gilmour was named Man of the Match by UEFA.

It was notable that the English weren’t creating much in the way of clear scoring opportunities by the midway point of the second half. When captain Kane made way for Marcus Rashford, it was the clearest sign yet that the hosts were rattled. Southgate’s plan wasn’t working.