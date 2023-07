1/7 Tony Bennett, the distinguished and timeless stylist, passed away on July 21. Throughout his lengthy career, he won fans from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga thanks to his love to traditional American melodies and talent for writing new standards like "I Left My Heart In San Francisco." He has two weeks left until his 96th birthday. Let us look at some of his best works! (Image: AP)

2/7 Because of You | The 1940 song "Because of You" was composed by Arthur Hammerstein and Dudley Wilkinson. In 1951, Tony Bennett made a remark. It was Bennett's first significant single to top the Billboard charts. (Image : AP)

3/7 The Good Life | The words to this Sacha Distel song from 1962 are in French. In English-speaking nations, the song is best known for Tony Bennett's 1963 recording, which features English lyrics by Jack Reardon. The song "The Good Life" became a staple of Tony Bennett's repertoire and was included on four of his best-selling albums. (Image: AP)

4/7 I Wanna Be Around | The song's first version to reach the top of the charts was Tony Bennett's recording from 1963. Later, Bennett and Bono collaborated to record a new version of the song. The singer claims in the song's lyrics that she "wanted to be around" the woman who eventually destroyed her heart. Sadie Vimmerstedt and Johnny Mercer wrote the song. (Image: Reuters)

5/7 Rags to Riches | The most well-known rendition of the song, which Tony Bennett and Percy Faith and his band recorded, spent eight weeks at the top of the Billboard chart in 1953. The 1990 film Goodfellas' opening scene used Tony Bennett's rendition. (Image: AP)

6/7 My Foolish Heart | Popular song "My Foolish Heart" was composed by Victor Young (music) and Ned Washington (lyrics). It first appeared in the Bing Crosby-sung 1948 film The Emperor Waltz. Tony Bennett recorded the song's most well-known rendition for his debut album, The Song Is You, in 1954. On the Billboard charts, Bennett's rendition peaked at number two. (Image: Reuters)