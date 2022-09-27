PM Narendra Modi attends late Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's funeral in Tokyo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks off the stage after offering flowers during the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen as they wait to leave following the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Tuesday.