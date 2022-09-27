English
    PM Narendra Modi attends late Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's funeral in Tokyo

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe at a controversial state funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday, as long lines of people gathered to offer flowers and prayers.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    September 27, 2022 / 01:49 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on Tuesday.
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks off the stage after offering flowers during the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on Tuesday.
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) speaks with Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen (R) as they wait to leave following the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on Tuesday.
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Tuesday.
    Narendra Modi, left, poses for a photo with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before their meeting at the Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Tuesday.
    Tags: #Fumio Kishida #Japan #Narendra Modi #Shinzo Abe #Slideshow #Tokyo
    first published: Sep 27, 2022 01:49 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.