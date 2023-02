1/7 Grand prize winner. Bald eagles at Alaska's Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve compete to perch at a spot offering a key view of the shoreline. (Photograph by Karthik Subramaniam)

2/7 Honorary mention 1. A golden tree blooms deep inside a forest in the Austrian Alps. (Photograph by Alex Berger)

3/7 Honorary mention 2. Salt wells in Peru's Maras town. (Photograph by An Li)

4/7 Honorary mention 4. In Arizona, Bruce Taubert captures a screech owl carrying its food -- a nonnative Mediterranean gecko, likely brought to the state by landscapers, alongwith exotic plants. (Photograph by Bruce Taubert)

5/7 Honorary mention 5. A Kazakh eagle hunter preps his golden eagle for a hunt outside Mongolia’s Bayan-Ölgii province. (Photograph by Eric Esterle)

6/7 Honorary mention 6. Penguins crowd the beaches of South Georgia's Gold Harbour. (Photograph by Rhez Solano)