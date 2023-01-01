English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrends

    In pics: Messi ushers in 2023 with family, thanks fans

    Lionel Messi on Sunday shared a sweet New Year's message for his family, friends and fans.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 01, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST
    Lionel Messi on Sunday wished his fans a happy new year with a bunch of photos on Instagram.
    Lionel Messi on Sunday wished his fans a happy new year with a bunch of photos on Instagram.
    Messi wrote that 2022 is a year he will never forget. "The dream I always chased finally came true. But that wouldn't be worth anything either if it wasn't because I can share it with a wonderful family, the best one can have, and friends who always supported me and didn't let me stay on the floor every time I fell," he wrote on Instagram.
    Messi wrote that 2022 is a year he will never forget. "The dream I always chased finally came true. But that wouldn't be worth anything either if it wasn't because I can share it with a wonderful family, the best one can have, and friends who always supported me and didn't let me stay on the floor every time I fell," he wrote on Instagram.
    "I wish this year was also wonderful for everyone and I wish you all the health and strength to remain happy in 2023," Messi added.
    "I wish this year was also wonderful for everyone and I wish you all the health and strength to remain happy in 2023," Messi added.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Argentina #Lionel Messi #Messi
    first published: Jan 1, 2023 04:27 pm