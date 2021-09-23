In Pics | All about the ten Indian beaches with the prestigious 'Blue Flag' tag

Planning a beach vacation? These ten beaches in India have been awarded the prestigious International ‘Blue Flag’ certificate. (Image: News18 Creative)

Kovalam and Eden beaches have been awarded the Blue Flag certificate in 2021, the rest have been rectified. (Image: News18 Creative)

Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognized voluntary awards for beaches, marinas, and sustainable boating tourism operators. (Image: News18 Creative)

The Blue Flag programmer began in France in 1985 and in areas out of Europe in 2001. Let’s take a look at the ten blue flag beaches in India. (Image: News18 Creative)

Shivrajpur | The beach stretches between a lighthouse and a rocky shoreline. It has clear water and white sand, and you can spot dolphins if you are lucky. (Image: News18 Creative)

Ghoghla | Situated in the village of Ghoghla, it is Diu’s largest beach. It is famous for golden sand, splendid view, cathedrals and fortresses. (Image: News18 Creative)

Kasarkod | A scheduled, pristine beach with reddish sand and breathtaking view. (Image: News18 Creative)

Padubidri | A serene, secluded but well-maintained beach with white sand and clear blue water. (Image: News18 Creative)

Kappad | The beach where Vasco-da-Gama landed with his men. A walk in and around the place gives one an idea of its historical relevance. (Image: News18 Creative)

Rushikonda | The beach has golden sands, rocky hillocks. One can see rows of mango trees and palm groves on its shores. (Image: News18 Creative)

Golden | An ideal choice for surfing enthusiasts with its fine golden sand and choppy waters. (Image: News18 Creative)

Radhanagar | Visit this beach for a view of crystal clear water, pristine white sand, and snorkeling and scuba diving points. (Image: News18 Creative)

Kovalam | A picturesque beach flanked by palm trees and shimmering white sand. Kovalam is one of the few beaches on the eastern coast of India to offer wind-surfing, and a variety of other water sport. (Image: News18 Creative)