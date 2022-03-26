English
    Oscars 2022: The 5 nominees for best actor this year

    Moneycontrol News
    March 26, 2022 / 06:37 PM IST
    best actor Oscars
    Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, Denzel Washington and Javier Bardem are in the race for the Academy Ward for Best Actor.
    BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH
    British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, a second-time nominee, is one of the frontrunners for the best actor Oscar this year. His portrayal of Phil Burbank in “The Power of the Dog” won him rave reviews.
    Will Smith
    Will Smith scored his third Oscar acting nomination this year for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father and coach of famed tennis players Venus and Serena Williams in the biographical sports drama “King Richard”. Will Smith (Image credit: @WillSmith/Facebook)
    Andrew Garfield
    Andrew Garfield bagged his second Academy Award nomination, for his performance as Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “Tick, Tick... Boom!” He won the Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy this year for his performance.
    Denzel Washington
    As Lord Macbeth in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Denzel Washington delivered a performance so gripping that it got him his tenth Oscar nomination. He has already won the treasured award twice.
    Javier Bardem
    Spanish actor Javier Bardem has been nominated for his portrayal of Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos”, this being his fourth Oscar nod. From his last three nominations, he scored a win for his supporting role in “No Country for Old Men” in 2008.
    Tags: #Academy Awards #Andrew Garfield #Benedict Cumberbatch #Best actor #Denzel Washington #Javier Bardem #Oscars 2022 #Will Smith
