Oscars 2022: The 5 nominees for best actor this year

Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, Denzel Washington and Javier Bardem are in the race for the Academy Ward for Best Actor.

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, a second-time nominee, is one of the frontrunners for the best actor Oscar this year. His portrayal of Phil Burbank in “The Power of the Dog” won him rave reviews.

Will Smith scored his third Oscar acting nomination this year for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father and coach of famed tennis players Venus and Serena Williams in the biographical sports drama “King Richard”. Will Smith (Image credit: @WillSmith/Facebook)

Andrew Garfield bagged his second Academy Award nomination, for his performance as Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “Tick, Tick... Boom!” He won the Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy this year for his performance.

As Lord Macbeth in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Denzel Washington delivered a performance so gripping that it got him his tenth Oscar nomination. He has already won the treasured award twice.