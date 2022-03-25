English
    6 most expensive Oscar gowns in photos

    Ahead of Oscars 2022, a look back on the most lavish dresses ever worn to the ceremony.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 25, 2022 / 12:36 PM IST
    Jennifer Lawrence wore a Dior gown, which reportedly cost $4 million, to the Oscars ceremony in 2013. She won the Best Actress award that year for ‘Silver Linings Playbook’. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Nicole Kidman was paid $2 million to wear this Haute Couture gown designed for Christian Dior by John Galliano to the Academy Awards in 1997. (Image credit: AFP)
    Kate Blanchett wore a $200,000 Armani Prive gown embellished with Swarovski crystals in 2007. (Image credit: AFP)
    Charlize Theron’s Dior Couture gown, which she wore for the Oscars in 2012, reportedly cost $100,000. (Image credit: AFP)
    Jessica Biel wore this $100,000 Chanel gown for the Oscars in 2014. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Anne Hathaway wore this red Valentino gown worth $80,000 in 2011. She completed her look with a Tiffany & Co necklace, which reportedly cost $10 million. (Image credit: Reuters)
    first published: Mar 25, 2022 12:27 pm
