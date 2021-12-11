Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal haldi ceremony photos are here. Check them out.

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared photos from their haldi cerfemony. "Shukr. Sabr. Khushi" wrote Katrina and Vicky while sharing the photos on social networking sites. The couple tied the knot in Rajasthan on December 9.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding was an intimate affair with around 120 guests.

Photos from the couple's haldi ceremony were also shared by designer Anaita Shroff Adjania on Instagram.