Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal haldi ceremony photos are here. Check them out.

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's haldi ceremony was held at a luxury hotel in Rajasthan.

Moneycontrol News
December 11, 2021 / 01:31 PM IST
Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in Rajasthan on December 9.
Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared photos from their haldi cerfemony. "Shukr. Sabr. Khushi" wrote Katrina and Vicky while sharing the photos on social networking sites. The couple tied the knot in Rajasthan on December 9.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding was an intimate affair with around 120 guests.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding was an intimate affair with around 120 guests.
Photos from the couple's haldi ceremony were shared by designer Anaita Shroff Adjania on Instagram.
Photos from the couple's haldi ceremony were also shared by designer Anaita Shroff Adjania on Instagram.
"Pure love and joy! These are the moments that fill our hearts," designer Anaita Adjania Shroff wrote with the photos.
"Pure love and joy! These are the moments that fill our hearts," designer Anaita Adjania Shroff wrote with the photos.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Anaita Shroff Adjania #Katrina Kaif #Slideshow #Vickat #Vicky Kaushal
first published: Dec 11, 2021 01:31 pm

