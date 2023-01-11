Golden Globes 2023: RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' wins best original song award; a look at other winners

1/7 Telugu movie RRR's song "Naatu Naatu" created history by becoming the first Indian song to win a Golden Globe Awards for Best Original Song at the 80th annual Golden Awards on January 11. MM Keeravani, the composer of the song, o accepted the award and dedicated it to Rajamouli, Ram Charan and NTR Jr. While accepting the awards he said, "Naatu Naatu is a song of celebration... all we wanted to showcase in the song was lots of stamina and energy. I'm very excited for the great award I received just now. For the first time, it (RRR) has bagged the attention of the international audience, I am very happy for that."

2/7 Michelle Yeoh poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday.

3/7 Ke Huy Quan accepting the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday.

4/7 Colin Farrell accepting the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for "The Banshees of Inisherin" during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday.

5/7 Austin Butler poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama for "Elvis" at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday.

6/7 Angela Bassett poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday.