First floating cinema with Gondolas open in Philippines

Some moviegoers in the Philippine capital, tired of lengthy COVID-19 restrictions, are opting for a taste of Venice, bobbing in front of the big screen in socially distanced gondolas.

Reuters
December 20, 2020 / 06:58 PM IST
Gondoliers in striped uniforms steer and position each boat in an outdoor canal to watch full-length films, a rare chance to visit the cinema after nine months of lockdowns. (Image: Reuters)
“Riding a boat made it a unique experience,” patron Violet Gatchalian told Reuters at the Venice Grand Canal-themed shopping mall in Manila. “It’s also one of the first cinemas to reopen so we wanted to try it.” (Image: Reuters)
Philippine cinemas have been closed since mid-March, when President Rodrigo Duterte imposed one of the world’s toughest and longest lockdowns. With more than 456,000 coronavirus infections and 8,875 COVID-19 deaths, the Philippines is Southeast Asia’s hardest-hit country after Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)
The government started gradually reopening the economy in June, but most non-essential businesses remain shut - in Manila, the gondola cinema and a drive-through theatre are the only movie venues. (Image: Reuters)
Gondola moviegoers may sit two to a boat, with up to 10 guests per screening and boats kept metres apart. Admission is 500 pesos ($10), roughly the minimum daily wage in the capital. (Image: Reuters)
The float-in cinema aims to lift the spirits of guests and help film industry workers, said Graham Coates, head of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls. (Image: Reuters)
Guests bring their own earphones and listen to audio broadcast at a radio frequency available only to those aboard the gondolas. (Image: Reuters)
Open-air cinemas are seeing a revival in many parts of the world as the leisure industry figures out how to deal with the constraints of the pandemic. (Image: Reuters)
TAGS: #coronavirus #Entertainment #Philippine floating cinema #Slideshow
first published: Dec 20, 2020 06:58 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved.