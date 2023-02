1/17 Best Film: The Kashmir Files (Image: IMDB)

2/17 Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist

3/17 Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1

4/17 Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

5/17 Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara. (Image: IMDB)

6/17 Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Maniesh Paul for Jugjugg Jeeyo

7/17 Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha

8/17 Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

9/17 Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya

10/17 Film of The Year: RRR (Image: IMDB)

11/17 Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa

12/17 Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files (Screen grab)

13/17 Best Actress In A Television Series: Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin

14/17 Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu

15/17 Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan

16/17 Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha