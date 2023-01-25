Avatar becomes the highest all-time grossing film worldwide. Let’s take a look at the Top 10

1/10 Rank 10 | The Avengers | Year: 2012 | Lifetime gross: $1.52 billion | The Avengers is a 2012 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team of the same name. The Asgardian Loki, Thor's evil brother, encounters the Other, the leader of an extraterrestrial race known as the Chitauri. The Earth's mightiest heroes, the Avengers, must come together to defeat the unprecedented threat to the planet and stop the mischievous Loki and his alien army from enslaving humanity.

2/10 Rank 9 | The Lion King | Year: 2019 | Lifetime gross: $1.65 billion | The American musical drama film directed and produced by Jon Favreau is a photorealistic computer-animated remake of Disney's traditionally animated 1994 film of the same name. Lion prince Simba and his father are targeted by his bitter uncle, who wants to ascend the throne himself.

3/10 Rank 8 | Jurassic World | Year: 2015 | Lifetime gross: $1.67 billion | Twenty-two years after the events of Jurassic Park (1993), Jurassic World takes place on the same fictional island of Isla Nublar, located off the Pacific coast of Costa Rica. A theme park of genetically engineered dinosaurs, dubbed Jurassic World has operated on the island for years. When a transgenic dinosaur escapes from its enclosure, the park plunges into chaos.

4/10 Rank 7 | Spider-Man: No Way Home | Year: 2021 | Lifetime gross: $1.91 billion | In the American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man, Pater Parker asks Dr Stephen Strange to use magic to make his identity as Spider-Man a secret again following its public revelation at the end of Far From Home. When the spell goes wrong because of Parker's actions, the multiverse is broken open, which allows dangerous foes from alternate realities to enter Parker's universe, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

5/10 Rank 6 | Avatar: The Way of Water | Year: 2022 | Lifetime gross: $2.02 billion | An American epic science fiction film is the sequel to Avatar (2009). The film tells the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

6/10 Rank 5 | Avengers: Infinity War | Year: 2018 | Lifetime gross: $2.05 billion | The Marvel Universe unites in Avengers: Infinity War to protect the world from threats too large for any one hero to handle, Thanos, who is on a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones and use them to inflict his twisted will on reality.

7/10 Rank 4 | Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens | Year: 2015 | Lifetime gross: $2.06 billion | A 2015 American epic space opera, produced, co-written and directed by JJ Abrams, is the sequel to Return of the Jedi (1983). Thirty years after the Galactic Civil War, the First Order has risen from the fallen Galactic Empire and seeks to end the New Republic. The Resistance, backed by the Republic and led by General Leia Organa, opposes the First Order.

8/10 Rank 3 | Titanic | Year: 1997 | Lifetime gross: $2.21 billion | A 1997 American epic romantic disaster film is directed by James Cameron, starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio as a members of different social classes who fall in love aboard the ship during its ill-fated maiden voyage. Titanic is based on accounts of the sinking of the RMS Titanic.

9/10 Rank 2 | Avengers: Endgame | Year 2019 | Lifetime gross: $2.79 billion | The American superhero film is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers. It is the direct sequel to Avengers: Infinity War (2018), in which the devastating events by Thanos ruined the universe. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in to reverse Thanos' actions and restore balance to the universe.