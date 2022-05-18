English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsEntertainment

    75th Cannes Film Festival | Style from the Cannes red carpet

    Fashion highlights from the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 18, 2022 / 02:31 PM IST
    Indian actress and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Deepika Padukone arrives on stage during the Opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 17. (Image: Reuters)
    Indian actress and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Deepika Padukone arrives on stage during the Opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 17. (Image: Reuters)
    Jury president Vincent Lindon, center, poses with jury members Deepika Padukone, from left, Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, Jasmine Trinca, Joachim Trier, Noomi Rapace, Ladj Ly, and Jeff Nichols upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Final Cut' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. (Image: AP)
    Jury president Vincent Lindon, center, poses with jury members Deepika Padukone, from left, Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, Jasmine Trinca, Joachim Trier, Noomi Rapace, Ladj Ly, and Jeff Nichols upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Final Cut' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. (Image: AP)
    Tallia Storm poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Final Cut' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes. (Image: AP)
    Tallia Storm poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Final Cut' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes. (Image: AP)
    Indian actress Urvashi Rautela poses as she arrives to attend the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez !)" ahead of the opening ceremony of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 17. (Image: AFP)
    Indian actress Urvashi Rautela poses as she arrives to attend the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez !)" ahead of the opening ceremony of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 17. (Image: AFP)
    Ricky Kej, from left, Vani Tripathi, R. Madhavan, Prasoon Joshi, Anurag Thakur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Shekhar Kapur pose for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Final Cut' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes. (Image: AP)
    Ricky Kej, from left, Vani Tripathi, R. Madhavan, Prasoon Joshi, Anurag Thakur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Shekhar Kapur pose for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Final Cut' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes. (Image: AP)
    Julianne Moore poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Final Cut' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. (Image: AP)
    Julianne Moore poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Final Cut' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. (Image: AP)
    Emilia Schule poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Final Cut' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes. (Image: AP)
    Emilia Schule poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Final Cut' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes. (Image: AP)
    Katherine Langford poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Final Cut' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. (Image: AP)
    Katherine Langford poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Final Cut' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. (Image: AP)
    Eva Longoria poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony. (Image: AP)
    Eva Longoria poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony. (Image: AP)
    Lori Harvey poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Final Cut' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes. (Image: AP)
    Lori Harvey poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Final Cut' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes. (Image: AP)
    Frederique Bel poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Final Cut' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. (Image: AP)
    Frederique Bel poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Final Cut' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. (Image: AP)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #2022 Cannes Film Festival #75th Cannes Film Festival #Cannes film festival #Deepika Padukone #Entertainment #Slideshow
    first published: May 18, 2022 02:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.