    In photos: Stunning 'Blood Moon' views from around the world

    Blood Moon occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon. In the Earth's shadow, the Moon gradually darkens before taking on a red hue.

    May 16, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
    The full moon also known as Flower blood moon is pictured behind the two-headed eagle, the national symbol of Russia atop a building on Red Square in downtown Moscow on May 15, 2022.
    The full moon also known as Flower blood moon is pictured behind the two-headed eagle, the national symbol of Russia atop a building on Red Square in downtown Moscow on May 15, 2022. (Image credit: AFP)
    The blood moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Panama City on May 15, 2022.
    The blood moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Montebello, California. (Image credit: AFP)
    The blood moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Panama City on May 15, 2022.
    The celestial spectacle as seen from Panama City. (Image credit: AFP)
    People watch a blood moon during a total lunar eclipse in Rio de Janeiro on May 16, 2022.
    People watch a blood moon during a total lunar eclipse in Rio de Janeiro.
    A total lunar eclipse dubbed the 'blood' moon is pictured in Santiago, Chile May 16, 2022.
    The lunar eclipse, dubbed the 'blood' moon, is pictured in Santiago, Chile. (Image credit: Reuters)
    A full moon moves through the shadow of the earth during a "Blood Moon" lunar eclipse in San Salvador, California, El Salvador
    The view in El Salvador's capital San Salvador.  (Image credit: Reuters)
    Tags: #Blood Moon #lunar eclipse #Slideshows
    first published: May 16, 2022 11:22 am
