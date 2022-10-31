In photos: Reactions to Lula’s historic comeback as Brazil president

Brazil’s former leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in presidential elections, marking the end of the country’s far-right government. (Image credit: AFP)

Results announced on Sunday revealed a narrow margin -- 50.8 percent votes for Lula and 49.2 percent for Bolsonaro. Lula’s supporters turned out in huge numbers to celebrate his victory. (Image credit: AFP)

The mandate shows reproach of Bolsonaro’s far-right populism, news agency Reuters reported. He lost support during the coronavirus crisis as Brazil registered one of the highest death figures in the world. (Image credit AFP)

Lula has promised to unite a divided Brazil and sought global cooperation in preserving the Amazon rainforest. "I will govern for 215 million Brazilians, and not just for those who voted for me,” he said. (Image credit: AFP)

Lula’s victory has evoked an emotional reaction in Brazil. "He represents so much: gender equality, freedom,” an official told AFP. “Lula will change everything.” (Image credit: AFP)

Global leaders welcomed Lula’s presidency. US President Joe Biden congratulated him for winning “fair and credible” elections, adding that he looked forward to their cooperation. (Image credit: Reuters)