    In photos: Reactions to Lula’s historic comeback as Brazil president

    Brazil: Leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva unseats incumbent far right-president Jair Bolsonaro.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    October 31, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
    Brazil’s former leftist leader has defeated Jair Bolsonaro in presidential elections, marking the end of the country’s far-right government.
    Brazil’s former leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in presidential elections, marking the end of the country’s far-right government. (Image credit: AFP)
    Results announced on Sunday revealed a narrow margin -- 50.9 percent votes from Lula compared and 49 percent for Bolsonaro. Lula’s supporters turned out in huge numbers to celebrate his victory.
    Results announced on Sunday revealed a narrow margin -- 50.8 percent votes for Lula and 49.2 percent for Bolsonaro. Lula’s supporters turned out in huge numbers to celebrate his victory. (Image credit: AFP)
    The mandate shows reproach of Bolsonaro’s far-right populism, news agency AFP reported. He lost support during the coronavirus crisis as Brazil registered one of the highest death figures in the world. (Image credit AFP)
    Lula has promised to unite a divided Brazil and sought global cooperation in preserving the Amazon rainforest. "I will govern for 215 million Brazilians, and not just for those who voted for me,” he said.
    Lula has promised to unite a divided Brazil and sought global cooperation in preserving the Amazon rainforest. "I will govern for 215 million Brazilians, and not just for those who voted for me,” he said. (Image credit: AFP)
    Lula’s victory has evoked an emotional reaction in Brazil. "He represents so much: gender equality, freedom,” an official told AFP. “Lula will change everything.”
    Global leaders welcomed Lula’s presidency. US President Joe Biden congratulated him for winning “fair and credible” elections, adding that he looked forward to their cooperation. (Image credit: Reuters)
    France’s Emmanuel Macron said Lula’s victory opened a new page in Brazil’s history. “Together, we will join forces to take up the many common challenges and renew the ties of friendship between our two countries,” he was quoted as saying by AFP. (Image credit: Reuters)
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 09:05 am
