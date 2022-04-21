English
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

    In photos: British PM Boris Johnson arrives in India

    Boris Johnson has said his visit will seek to "deepen the strategic trade, defence and people- to-people ties between our two countries".

    Moneycontrol News
    April 21, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
    British Prime Minister landed in India today for a two-day visit. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)
    The British premier was greeted with bouquets upon his arrival. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)
    Johnson will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businesspersons during his India visit. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)
    The British PM has said that his visit will seek to "deepen the strategic trade, defence and people- to-people ties between our two countries". (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 09:11 am
