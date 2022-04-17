English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

    In photos: Amid Russia-Ukraine war, 82-year-old survives with her chickens

    Zinaida Makishaiva has survived World War Two and the fall of the Soviet Union and is now a witness to the Russia-Ukraine war. “I pray that this has passed and the fighting won't come back again,” she said.

    Reuters
    April 17, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
    82-year-old Zinaida Makishaiva’s quite rural life in Borodyanka, Ukraine, was shaken by Russian attacks. As her home was destroyed, she was left without food or water. But there was some solace -- the eggs laid by her chickens.
    82-year-old Zinaida Makishaiva’s quite rural life in Borodyanka, Ukraine, was shaken by Russian attacks. As her home was destroyed,  food became scarce. But there was some solace -- the eggs laid by her chickens. (Image credit: Reuters)
    The doors were blown out. I took the chickens in because I needed something to eat. I didn't have anything to eat except for potatoes, just that. There is no water, no gas, nothing,"
    "The doors were blown out," Makishaiva told news agency Reuters about the attack that destroyed her home. " I didn't have anything to eat except for potatoes, just that. There is no water, no gas, nothing." (Image credit: Reuters)
    One day several soldiers entered her house, demanding that she stay in the cellar. "'Get in the cellar, you old bitch!' (the Russian troops said). I told them: 'Kill me, but I won't go',"
    The woman recounted the cruelty of Russian soldiers. One day, they barged into her house and commanded her to stay in the cellar. “I told them: 'Kill me, but I won't go'," she said. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Zinaida Makishaiva has to walk for hours past destroyed buildings to collect food available at her town's community centre or church.
    Zinaida Makishaiva has to walk for hours past destroyed buildings to collect food available at her town's community centre or church. (Image credit: Reuters)
    The 82-year-old has survived the World War Two and the fall of the Soviet Union and is now fighting for survival amid the Russia-Ukraine war. “I pray that this has passed and the fighting won't come back again,” she says.
    The 82-year-old has survived World War Two and the fall of the Soviet Union and is now a witness to the Russia-Ukraine war. “I pray that this has passed and the fighting won't come back again,” she said. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Reuters
    Tags: #Russia #Russia-Ukraine war #Slideshows #Ukraine
    first published: Apr 17, 2022 12:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.