    In photos | 10 defining events of 2022

    Russia-Ukraine war, Iran protests and more events that shaped the world in 2022.

    Curated by : Ria Saini
    December 06, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST
    (Image credit: AFP)
    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24 incited a war that continues to this day. Fighting between the two sides has led to at least 41,000 deaths, caused extensive damage to Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and disrupted global relations and economy. (Image credit: AFP)
    Protestors celebrate after entering the building of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo on July 13.
    Sri Lanka witnessed intense protests from March to July against food and fuel shortages, resulting from the government's inability to pay for imports because of severe foreign currency crunch. As public anger against the crisis reached its peak, president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country. Ranil Wickremesinghe was chosen to replace him. (Image credit: Reuters)
    A teenage gunman murdered at least 19 children and two teachers after storming into a Texas elementary school on May 24, the latest bout of gun-fueled mass killings in the United States and the nation's worst school shooting in nearly a decade. (Source: Reuters)
    On May 24, 19 children and two teachers were killed by a shooter in an elementary school in Texas' Uvalde, marking the US' worst school shooting in almost a decade. (Image credit: Reuters)
    People march across the Hawthorne Bridge to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Portland, Oregon.
    The US Supreme Court dealt a blow to women’s rights in June by overturning Roe v. Wade. Abortion became illegal in several states. Massive protests erupted in the US and around the world. (Image credit: AFP)
    Protests against Iran_AFP
    In Iran, public anger erupted in after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a woman arrested by Iran’s morality police for wearing the hijab in an “inappropriate way”. The protests gained worldwide support and shone light on the repressive Iranian regime. The country recently announced the abolition of the morality police. (Image credit: AFP)
    King
    Britain longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth, died on September 8. Her state funeral took place on September 19, and was attended by dignitaries from around the world. Her eldest son Charles acceded to the throne. (Image credit: AFP)
    Caption six: Rafael Nadal was in tears at Federer’s last match: "When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving too,” he said.
    Tennis legend Roger Federer played his last mast alongside rival Rafael Nadal on September 24. Photos of the two sporting icons crying on the occasion were among the top moments of 2022. (Image credit: AFP)
    This year in Indonesia, one of the worst disasters in football history occurred. As many as 131 people, including several children, were killed in a stampede at Kanjuruhan stadium in East Java.
    This year in Indonesia, one of the worst disasters in football history occurred. As many as 131 people, including several children, were killed in a stampede at Kanjuruhan stadium in East Java on October 1. (Image credit: AFP).
    The Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat killed at least 140 people and left several injured. (Image source: AFP/File)
    Another tragedy happened on October 30, when a suspension bridge over the Machhu river in Gujarat collapsed, killing 141 people. The incident raised many questions about infrastructure and governance in India. (Image credit: AFP)
    1)Protesters hold up blank papers and chant slogans as they march in protest against strict anti-virus measures in Beijing, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
    In China, rare protests erupted in November against the government’s harsh zero-Covid measures. The unrest was fueled by deaths in a fire in Urumqi city, where residents said rescue efforts were obstructed because of COVIID-19 lockdowns. (Image credit: AP)
