    Centi-millionaires: India has third highest number of people with wealth of $100 million

    At 80 percent, India is the second-fastest growing market for centi-millionaires over the next decade.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 22, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST
    India has third-highest number of centi-millionaires in the world. (Image: News18)
    With a wealth of $100 million or more, there are a total of 25,490 centi-millionaires in the world.
    At 9,730, US has the most number of centi-millionaires, while 1,132 live in India. (Graphic: News18)
    Among cities, New York has the most number of centi-millionaires with 737 till date. In India, Mumbai topped the list with 243 centi-millionaires (Graphic: News18)
    India is the second-fastest growing market for centi-millionaires over the next decade (Graphic: News18)
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Oct 22, 2022 02:32 pm
