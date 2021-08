The Tech Weekender: Top news in the world of technology this week

Activision and Sledgehammer Games officially announced the launch date for Call of Duty: Vanguard. The next game in the Call of Duty franchise will release on November 5. The Standard Edition of the game will be available for Rs 3,999 but is only for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. If you own a PS5 or Xbox Series X | S you will need to buy the cross-gen bundle for Rs 4,999. The PC version of the game will sell for $60 (Rs Approx. Rs 4,460) for the standard edition or $100 (Approx. Rs 7,440).