iQOO 8, iQOO 8 Pro launched with 120Hz OLED display, 120W charging support, and Snapdragon 888+ SoC on the Pro

The iQOO 8 series features a starting price of CNY 3,799 (Roughly Rs 43,600) in China.

Moneycontrol News
August 17, 2021 / 08:01 PM IST

The iQOO 8 series has officially been unveiled in China, bringing two new devices to the fold. The iQOO 8 and iQOO 8 Pro feature a flagship chipset, super-fast charging support, a top-notch OLED panel, and a triple-camera setup. Both devices also run Android 11 with Origin OS 1.0 for iQoo on top. So, let’s take an in-depth look at the iQOO 8 series.

iQOO 8, iQOO 8 Pro Prices

The iQOO 8 is priced at CNY 3,799 (Roughly Rs 43,600) for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the 12GB/256GB variant costs CNY 4,199 (Roughly Rs 48,200). The iQOO 8 Pro is priced at CNY 4,999 (Roughly Rs 57,300) for the 8GB/256GB configuration, while the top-end 12GB/512GB version will set you back CNY 5,999 (Roughly Rs 68,800).

The iQOO 8 Pro comes in a BMW Motorsport colourway and a black colour option which features a carbon-fibre-like finish. Both colour options are retained for the vanilla iQOO 8, but it also gets two matte glass finishes in white and orange colour.

The iQOO 8 will go on sale in China from August 24, while the iQOO 8 Pro will go on sale on August 26. As of now, there is no word about international availability.

iQOO 8 Specifications 

The iQOO 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset sports a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel also supports 10-bit colour, a 19.8:9 aspect ratio, and a 398ppi pixel density.

iQOO_8 (3)

For optics, the iQOO 8 gets a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP Sony IMX598 sensor with f/1.79 aperture at the helm. The other two cameras include a 13 MP ultrawide shooter and a 13 MP portrait camera. On the front, the hole-punch camera cutout houses a 24 MP selfie shooter. The iQOO 8 also packs a 4,350 mAh battery with a whopping 120W fast-charging support.

iQOO 8 Pro Specifications 

The iQOO 8 Pro is powered by the latest Snapdragon 888+ chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device sports a 6.76-inch 2K Samsung E5 LTPO OLED display. The panel features a variable refresh rate of 1-120Hz and sports 10-bit colours. It has received an A+ rating by DisplayMate and boasts a pixel density of 517ppi. The iQOO 8 Pro packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support.

iQOO_8 (2)

The iQOO 8 Pro gets an updated triple-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX 766 sensor at the helm with a 50MP Sony IMX 766. The main camera is assisted by a 48 MP ultrawide shooter and a 16 MP portrait camera. The main 50 MP camera also features 5-axis gimbal stabilization seen on some Vivo X series phones. On the front, the hole-punch camera cutout houses a 16 MP selfie shooter. The Pro model also boasts an ultrasonic 3D in-display fingerprint sensor, which encompasses a wider area than the in-display fingerprint reader on the vanilla model.
