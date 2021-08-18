MARKET NEWS

Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version released for iPhone users on Apple App Store

Battlegrounds Mobile India has already crossed 50 million downloads in India ahead of the BGMI iPhone app release.

Pranav Hegde
August 18, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST

Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS app has been released. The BGMI iOS app comes nearly a month after the official release of the PUBG Mobile alternative in India. Krafton has also announced the BGMI iOS app’s maintenance schedule.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India on iOS?

The BGMI iOS app is available for download on the Apple App Store. Users can search for “Battlegrounds Mobile India” or simply click here (using their iPhone or iPad) to redirect to the BGMI iOS App Store listing. Next, tap on “Get” and authenticate yourself using your Apple ID credentials or via Face ID.

The game is about 1.9GB in size. Users need to have their iPhone running iOS 11.0 or later to download BGMI. This is the first time the PUBG Mobile alternative is available for download for iPhone users in India.

Krafton has announced that some iPhone users may find it difficult to log in immediately due to the ongoing maintenance, which is estimated to end by 9:40 hours IST. Accounts linked with Apple ID will not be able to log in during the maintenance.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has already crossed 50 million downloads in India following its release. The game was available for early-access download in June, followed by an official launch in July on Android smartphones. To celebrate the 50 million downloads, game developers Krafton has gifted players a ‘Galaxy Messenger Set’ permanent outfit as well as other rewards. iPhone users can download the BGMI iOS app to claim these rewards as well.
Pranav Hegde
Tags: #Battlegrounds Mobile India #BGMI
first published: Aug 18, 2021 09:27 am

