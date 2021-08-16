MARKET NEWS

Battlegrounds Mobile India hits 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store

To celebrate the 50 million downloads, game developers Krafton has gifted players a ‘Galaxy Messenger Set’ permanent outfit as well as other rewards.

Moneycontrol News
August 16, 2021 / 07:33 PM IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently available for download only on Google Play Store for Android smartphone users.

Battlegrounds Mobile India recently hit 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store. The game managed to reach the milestone less than two months since its launch in India on July 2. To celebrate the 50 million downloads, game developers Krafton has gifted players a ‘Galaxy Messenger Set’ permanent outfit as well as other rewards.

This milestone shouldn’t come as a surprise as PUBG Mobile clocked in over 180 million downloads and over 33 million players in India before it was permanently banned from the country. Earlier this year in March, PUBG had crossed one billion downloads worldwide.

In the lead up to the 50 million milestone, players received three supply coupon crate scrap when the title reached 48 and 49 million downloads, respectively.

Wooyol Lim, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile Division at Krafton said, “We extend our warm wishes to our Indian fans on the occasion of Independence Day. We are delighted to be a part of this celebration, made even sweeter with Battlegrounds Mobile India hitting 50M downloads on the Play Store in just over a month! I am looking forward to an equally strong response to our first esports tournament starting next month.”

Additionally, Krafton also announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India would be making its debut on iOS soon. The announcement will be made in the coming days. Apparently, the release date leaked during an ongoing event by Krafton after which they will release the iOS version of the game on August 20.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Battlegrounds Mobile India #gaming #PUBG Mobile India
first published: Aug 16, 2021 07:33 pm

