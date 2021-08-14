MARKET NEWS

Battlegrounds Mobile iOS launch date leaked; BGMI iOS set to release on August 20 in India

BGMI iOS release date set for August 20 according to reports.

Moneycontrol News
August 14, 2021 / 07:16 PM IST
BGMI will apparently launch on August 20 for iOS

BGMI will apparently launch on August 20 for iOS


Battlegrounds India iOS version release date has been leaked. According to a new report BGMI on iOS will release in India on August 20.

Krafton, the game's developers have teased an impending announcement for the release date on their Instagram channel.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (@battle


groundsmobilein_official)


 

Apparently, the release date (via DNA India) leaked during an ongoing event by Krafton after which they will release the iOS version of the game on August 20.

Wooyol Lim, BGMI Head at Kraton told IANS, "We will soon make announcements on our social media handles to keep our fans updated, Our primary focus is to keep bringing in more and more engaging content, world-class collaborations, and India-specific content."

Close

Related stories

BGMI is the rechristened version of PUBG specifically made for India. This was in response to the ban imposed on the game by the Indian Government.

Before it was banned, PUBG saw a peak of 16 million active users daily, 2.4 million of which was from India.

BGMI has been no slouch either. It has already crossed 48 million downloads. The event which is currently held by Krafton encourages players to play and get special awards for earning milestones. One of these milestones was the number of downloads, so there is a special reward tier unlocked once the game passes 49 million and eventually 50 million.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (@battlegroundsmobilein_official)

 

Besides this, there is also an event planned for Independence Day which will start 12pm IST.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Android #Battlegrounds Mobile India #iOS
first published: Aug 14, 2021 07:16 pm

