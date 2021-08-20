Motorola Edge 2021 launched with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 108 MP Triple Cameras, 144Hz Display

Motorola recently dropped a new phone in its Edge series in the US. The Motorola Edge 2021 follows a long list of devices including the Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite, Edge 20 Fusion, and Edge 20 Pro. And while the Edge 2021 will succeed last year’s Edge device, it looks more or less like the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion which was launched in India this week.

Motorola Edge 2021 Price

The Motorola Edge 2021 is priced at $500 (Roughly Rs 37,000) for the sole 8GB/256GB model. However, this is an introductory price and the device will cost $700 (Roughly Rs 52,000) as the offer expires. To recall, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion features a starting price of Rs 21,999 in India.

Motorola Edge 2021 Specifications

The Motorola Edge 2021 is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 256GB of storage. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging support.

On the back, the Edge 2021 has a triple-camera setup. It has a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. You also get a 32MP front camera. The Motorola Edge 2021 also sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth, NFC, and more. The phone also boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader and an IP52 rating making it water repellent. For now, the Motorola Edge 2021 is only available in the US but will make its way to Canada later this year.