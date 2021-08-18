MARKET NEWS

Realme Book (Slim) with 2K IPS display, 11th Gen Intel CPUs launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

The Realme Book (Slim) is priced at Rs 46,999 for the base Intel Core i3 model and Rs 59,999 for the Intel Core i5 variant.

Moneycontrol News
August 18, 2021 / 04:17 PM IST

Realme has officially expanded its product portfolio in India with the launch of the first Realme branded laptops in the country. The Realme Book (Slim) features the latest 11th Gen Intel processing hardware, a 2K display, and super-fast storage.

Realme Book (Slim) Price in India

The Realme Book (Slim) is priced at Rs 46,999 for the base Intel Core i3 model and Rs 59,999 for the Intel Core i5 variant. However, the notebooks will be available at an introductory price of Rs 44,999 and Rs 56,999 during the first sale, which is scheduled to take place on August 30 (12:00 noon onwards). The Realme Book (Slim) will be available for purchase on Realme.com, Flipkart, and other mainline channels.

Realme Book (Slim)  Specifications 

The Realme Book (Slim) is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i3 or Core i5 processors. The CPU is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB (Core i3) and 512GB (Core i5) of PCIe SSD storage. The Realme Book (Slim) features a class-leading 14-inch 2K IPS display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The display features 400 nits of peak brightness 100 percent sRGB colour gamut.

The Realme Book (Slim) boots Windows 10 Home edition and is preloaded with MS Office. It will also be eligible for a free Windows 11 upgrade. Realme’s latest notebook also features two speakers powered by Harman and support for DTS HD stereo sound effects.

It packs a 54Wh battery that the company claims can deliver up to 11 hours of locally stored video playback in 1080p resolution. The Realme Book (Slim) also supports PD charging and can be charged using a Powerbank. The Intel Core i5 version of the Realme Book (Slim) also comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4, while the Core i3 version settles for Wi-Fi 5.

The Realme Book (Slim) is available in Real Grey and Real Blue. The laptop weighs 1.38 kg and is only 14.9 mm thick. According to the company, the Realme Book (Slim) is the slimmest and the lightest laptop in its segment.
