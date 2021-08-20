MARKET NEWS

English
Technology

Call of Duty: Vanguard with WWII backdrop, new Warzone experience to release on November 5

Activision and Sledgehammer games have set a release date for the latest game in the Call of Duty franchise

Moneycontrol News
August 20, 2021 / 06:55 PM IST
The next instalment in the Call of Duty Franchise is coming in November

The next instalment in the Call of Duty Franchise is coming in November

Call of Duty: Vanguard, the next game in the Call of Duty franchise will release on November 5.

As is the norm with every release in the franchise, the game will launch with multiple modes. Campaign, Online Multiplayer and Zombies Co-op are the mainstays. Activision has also confirmed a new Warzone experience for the title.

As was speculated, the game will be set in World War II with the main campaign spanning missions across Europe, The Pacific Ocean Theatre and North Africa. It will feature the British Army, Red Army and the US Navy embarking on a variety of missions as Task Force One.

The multiplayer will have 20 maps at launch and the new Warzone experience will feature a new map, new mechanics and new gameplay elements.

Zombies Co-op will interestingly cross-over from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which means that it will continue the Dark Aether storyline debuted in that game. Treyarch Studios will be handling the duties for Zombies Mode in Vanguard.

Warzone will be releasing a new map later this year that will tie in to Vanguard and the two games will offer free content post-launch, more maps, new modes, events and new playlists. Vanguard like the two previous games in the franchise - Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War - will support universal progression, allowing you build up ranks across all three games.

The Standard edition of the game will be available for Rs 3,999 but is only for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. If you own a PS5 or Xbox Series X | S you will need to buy the cross gen bundle for Rs 4,999.

The PC version of the game will sell for $60 (Rs Approx. Rs 4,460) for the standard edition or $100 (Approx. Rs 7,440).
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Activision #Call of Duty: Vanguard #Sledgehammer Games
first published: Aug 20, 2021 06:55 pm

