Google Pixel 5A launched: Can you buy it in India?

Google Pixel 5A price and specifications have been announced. The Pixel 5A is currently available for purchase only in the US and Japan. It comes with some minor upgrades over the Pixel 4A, which is currently available for purchase in India.

The Pixel 5A comes in a single 6GB + 128GB storage configuration. It is priced in the US at $449 (roughly Rs 33,400) and comes in a single Mostly Black colour. The device gets a metal body as compared to a polycarbonate shell on the Pixel 4A.

At the front is a bigger 6.34-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a hole-punch cutout. The screen has a peak brightness of 700 nits. Unfortunately, the device lacks high refresh rate support and comes with a 60Hz refresh rate panel. It comes with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. It has a headphone jack and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In terms of performance, the Pixel 5A has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC under the hood. It is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 4,680 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Google phone has a dual-camera setup on the back. It has a 12.2 MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture and a 16MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera with a 177-degree field of view. The front camera has an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Google Pixel 5A runs Android 11 out of the box and is confirmed to get Android 12 in the coming weeks. The device also supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, etc. The device measures 156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8 mm and weighs 183 grams.

As mentioned above, the Pixel 5A is launched only in the US and Japan. The phone is unlikely to launch in India anytime soon.