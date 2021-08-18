MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Google Pixel Buds A-series launched in India, a day after Pixel 5A US launch

Google Pixel Buds A-series price in India is set at Rs 9,999.

Pranav Hegde
August 18, 2021 / 12:39 PM IST

Google Pixel Buds A-series has been launched in India. The new truly wireless earbuds from Google are launched in India a day after the company unveiled the Pixel 5A for the US market. The Pixel Buds A-series comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999.

Google launched the Pixel Buds A-series earlier this year in the US for $99 (roughly Rs 7,400). The earbuds are a more affordable alternative to the Pixel Buds that were introduced in 2019. It goes on sale starting August 25 via Reliance Digital, Tata Cliq and Flipkart. The TWS comes in a single Clearly White colour in India.

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series packs custom-designed 12mm dynamic drivers that are aimed at delivering full, clear, and natural sound. The earphones also come with a new Bass Boost feature. The buds also support hands-free “Hey Google” voice commands. The buds are IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance. 

Pixel Buds A-Series allows users to get real-time translation in more than 40 languages (including Bengali, Hindi, and Tamil) right in their ear while using Google Pixel or Android 6.0+ phone. All the users need to do is, say “Ok Google, help me speak (name of the language)” to start a conversation. 

The earbuds come with five hours of battery life going up to 24 hours with the charging case. While the case doesn’t support wireless charging, it offers up to three hours of listening time with a 15-min quick charge. The earbuds use Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. It also uses beamforming microphones to help focus on your voice during calls through the reduction of ambient noise.
Tags: #Google
first published: Aug 18, 2021 12:34 pm

