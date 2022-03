The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Netflix subscribers in the US will have to start paying more for the service as the company’s latest price hikes are starting to come into effect in the country. According to reporting by The Verge, Netflix subscription plans in the US will go up starting March 30, 2022. The Netflix basic monthly plan in the US now costs $9.99, while the standard tier is priced at $15.49. Additionally, the 4K plan will now cost $19.99 per month in the US.