Russia's communications regulator blocks Google News in the country

The regulator accused Google of hosting "fake material" about the war in Ukraine

Roskomnadzor, the Russian communications regulator, has blocked access to Google News in the country. The agency accused Google of hosting several sites that spread "inauthentic," information about the war in Ukraine.

The agency told Russian publication Interfax (via Reuters) that it had acted on orders from the office of Russia's prosecutor general. It said that the numerous publications hosted on the Google News platform contain what it calls fake material on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“The American online news resource in question provided access to numerous publications and materials containing inauthentic and publicly important information about the course of the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine,” Roskomnadzor told Interfax.

Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company said that it was aware that people, "are having difficulty accessing the Google News app and website in Russia," and "that this is not due to any technical issues on our end”.

It said that it has, "worked hard to keep information services like News accessible to people in Russia for as long as possible”.

Last week, the regulator accused Google of spreading threats against Russian citizens on YouTube, claiming that the platform contained ads that called for communication systems in Russia and railway networks in Belarus to be suspended. It said that this was evidence of Google's anti-Russian position.

"The actions of YouTube's administration are of a terrorist nature and threaten the life and health of Russian citizens," the regulator said.

"Roskomnadzor categorically opposes such advertising campaigns and demands that Google stop broadcasting anti-Russia videos as soon as possible."